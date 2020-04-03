Wedding invites are changing as couples preparing to tie the knot navigate closures, cancelations and shutdowns to plan their big day amid concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus.
“We saw it happening overseas and didn’t think much of it,” said the groom, Lee Houk. “But then things started to change here.”
The couple had planned a flight to Vegas with hotel reservations and an opportunity to swim with dolphins for a second time, an ode to their one year anniversary. The flight was intended to follow a ceremony, at The Heritage Room in Olympia, on the same date of their second anniversary when he originally asked her out.
However, in the days leading up to their wedding, businesses and venues across the nation began to close their doors.
“We were calling up all the flights and hotels and checking our reservations. We called MGM on March 15th and were told everything’s fine we don’t need to cancel,” said Houk. “The next day I looked on the news and all the MGM properties in Vegas were closed so we had to call them again.”
No hotels were available, but flights and swimming with the dolphins we’re still on, until they weren’t.
“A week or so later we got an email saying they are canceling everything now.” said Houk. “Flights were still going but there’s nowhere to stay and nothing’s open so we canceled our flight.”
With plans for Vegas on a halt the couple feared they wouldn’t get to celebrate their wedding at all.
“The venue was a fight.” said Houk. “They didn’t want to refund saying they would go with their cancelation policy, which is a non-refundable deposit, but they said they would be happy to work with us and reschedule a later date.”
On March 16, President Donald Trump and leading health officials made the recommendation to avoid gatherings of groups more than ten.
“It was supposed to be the ceremony, reception, and about 65 friends and family all getting together up by the capitol,” said Meagen Houk, the bride. “His amazing parents, once they saw everything shutting down, they offered and said we could do it right here on their porch, that way we can still get married because this date does mean something to us and it means a lot to them.”
After a last-minute cancellation by the original minister, alongside best man Sam Costello, bridesmaid Melisa Butler, and the grooms parents Tracy and Helen Houk; Lee Houk and Meagen Anderson were married by Chad Bradley Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:30pm on a misty morning in Grand Mound.
