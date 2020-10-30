Saturday, Oct. 31 —
Halloween
Chehalis Centralia Railroad & Museum Pumpkin Train, noon and 1:30 p.m. Go to steamtrainride.com/pumpkin-trains/ for more information. The trains will be at 50 percent capacity in order to maintain social distancing. All kids under age 15 will receive a free pumpkin from WillyTee’s Pumpkin Patch and a goodie bag.
Toledo Elementary’s first-ever “Candy Crawl” is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Toledo Elementary School. Hosted by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, the event will operate like any “trunk-or-treat” event, but with booths instead of cars doling out candy to costumed kids.
Trunks With Treats, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Museum at 100 SW Veterans Way, Chehalis. Drive through trick or treat takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and walk-through trick or treating starts at 6 p.m. The event is organized in conjunction with Cruise Centralia and the Lewis County Quarter Milers.
Halloween at Yard Birds, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Costumed merchants will hand out candy.
Trick or Treat Transit, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. From 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., park at the Lewis County Mall and and ride the shuttle to Chehalis locations. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The shuttle will take riders from the mall to the Veterans Memorial Museum for its Trunks with Treats event.
Oakville House of Horrors, open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $10 or $8 with three pieces of non-perishable food items, a student ID or military ID. There will be food and games. Debit and credit cards will be accepted. The Haunted House is located at 405 S. Temple St. in Oakville.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Oakville House of Horrors, open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $10 or $8 with three pieces of non-perishable food items, a student ID or military ID. There will be food and games. Debit and credit cards will be accepted. The Haunted House is located at 405 S. Temple St. in Oakville.
Monday, Nov. 2
Lewis County Board of Commissioners’ regular business meeting, 10 a.m. To watch online or participate via zoom, go to https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/agendas-calendar/.
Tuesday, Nov. 3 —
Election Day
Remember to turn in your ballots
Pe Ell Town Council, 6 p.m. All meetings are currently being held remotely. For access, call 253-215-8782 with meeting ID: 960 836 0703 or go to /us02web.zoom.us/j/9608360703
Wednesday, Nov. 4
The Cascade Volcanoes, Polly Dyer and North Olympic Peninsula chapters of the Great Old Broads for Wilderness have joined forces to host a stewardship project along the Chehalis River to restore native plant species on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. Those interested in taking part in the Chehalis River Restoration event can register at https://bitly/33SGQ7V. Space is limited.
Thursday, Nov. 5
The Lewis County American Association of University Women has partnered with Humanities Washington to present a virtual program — “Civil Conversations in an Angry Age” at 6:50 p.m.
The program aims to help people deal with disagreements respectfully in the increasingly divided political climate. The program is open to the public and will feature speaker Dr. David E. Smith of Humanities Washington. Smith has earned a Ph.D. in religious studies from Temple University and is a professor at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Washington. Those interested in attending the virtual program can sign up in advance at www.lewiscounty-wa.aauw.net/ or on www.Humanities.org. The presentation will take place via Zoom and Smith will take questions afterward.
Lewis County is sponsoring a Tire Recycling Event is scheduled for Nov. 5, 6, and 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds — 2555 N. National Ave. in Chehalis. The event will accept up to 15 tires per person from passenger vehicles, light — on or off the rim — and semi-truck tires, off the rim. The event is only for Lewis County residential customers only and I.D.s will be checked. For more information call 360-740-1451.
Toledo Thursday Market, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at Steamboat Landing, 115 Ramsey Way in Toledo.
Friday, Nov. 6
Saturday, Nov. 7
Lewis County Central Transfer Station is hosting a leaf exchange program for citizens to drop off their bagged leaves or pick up leaves to be used for compost or gardening. The leaf exchange will be held on Nov. 7 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis County Central Transfer Station — 1411 S. Tower Ave. Centralia, WA 98531. Questions about the leaf exchange can be directed at jason.adams@lewiscountywa.gov or 360-740-1451.
Monday, Nov. 9
Lewis County Board of Commissioners’ regular business meeting, 10 a.m. To watch online or participate via zoom, go to https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/agendas-calendar/.
Chehalis City Council, 5 p.m., Chehalis City Hall, 350 N. Market Boulevard. Information on live streaming is available at www.ci.chehalis.wa.us.
Winlock City Council, 6 p.m. Winlock City Hall, 323 NE First St. Winlock. Meetings are being held via teleconference During COVID-19 restrictions. For more information on how to login, go to cityofwinlock.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Tenino City Council, 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to cityoftenino.us.
Napavine City Council, 6 p.m. at 407 SW Birch Avenue, Napavine. For more information, call360.262.3547 ext. 213 or email ssalyers@cityofnapavine.com.
Centralia City Council, 7 p.m. at Centralia City Hall, 118 W. Maple Street in Centralia. The council meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Information about calling in to virtual meetings is available at cityofcentralia.com.
