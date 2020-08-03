Lewis County announced this week that its 911 call center will now accept texts.
“Making voice contact with 911 directly is the easiest and most reliable way to get help in an emergency or to report a crime in progress. If you can call 911 for help, please do, but for those times when you can’t call, there is now ‘Text-to-9-1-1,’ ” said Scott Smitherman, administrator for Lewis County 911, in a news release.
According to the county’s 911 center, text to 911 can help citizens who are unable to call 911 without being in further danger; can help those who are hearing or speech impaired or who cannot speak due to a medical emergency or are in areas with poor cell service.
“It is imperative that we receive an address from the caller as the cellular service providers are not mandated to provide any call location information,” Smitherman said.
Lewis County 911 is asking people to not send test texts to 911 and noted that text-to-911 does not accept anonymous tips. It is only available in English at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.