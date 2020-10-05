I want to thank the Fruffels store and the Rectangle Gallery on North Tower Avenue in Centralia for their cooperation and sponsorship of art gatherings. The activities occurred the last two weekends of September.
Also a special “thank you” to the artistS who came to display their art and especially those who demonstrated their artistry to our visitors. The show was a success because of the special participants and visitors. We look forward to future events.
Stuart Dittbrenner
Chehalis
