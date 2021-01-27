On Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, Kennneth D. Witt, loving husband, and father of three children, passed away at the age of 91. Ken was born in Akron, Iowa, Oct. 19. 1929, to Henry and Ella (Barinsky) Witt.
Prior to his senior year of high school, he boarded a train in Iowa and headed west to Washington. After graduation, he went to work in the woods. He worked for several logging camps throughout Washington and Oregon before marrying Kit (Johnson), his wife of 62 years, June 14, 1958. Together, they raised three boys, Kevin, Kraig, and Kenny.
After marriage, Ken spent the majority of his working career in the cedar shake business, 30 years at Oakville Shake Company, and his last few years before retirement at B&J Shake with three of his brothers.
When he wasn’t working at the mill, he enjoyed traveling, working in his shop and fishing steelhead on the Chehalis River. He went about life right, working hard and enjoying every day to its fullest. He cherished family time and was a great teacher, mentor and role model to his sons. Those who knew Ken, will remember him for his sense of humor, quick wit, and infectious smile.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Henry; mother, Ella; brothers, Eugene, Lloyd, Wesley, Duane, Jim, Henry; and sister, Judy.
He is survived by his wife, Kit; his three sons, Kevin, Kraig and Kenny; brother, Stan; his sister, Joyce; and several nieces, nephews and grandkids.
A small private family graveside service will be held at the Pioneer Cemetery in Oakville, at 2 p.m., Jan., 29, 2021.