Gov. Jay Inslee will address the public at 5 p.m. Tuesday to “lay out a plan for Washington state recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to an advisory from his office.
Following the address, there will be a media briefing with representatives from the governor's staff and cabinet including Dr. Raquel Bono, director of Washington State COVID-19 health care response team; Lisa Brown, director of Washington State Department of Commerce; Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, Washington State Department of Health; David Postman, governor's chief of staff; and Molly Voris, governor's health policy advisor.
The address and briefing will be broadcasted by TVW. It will also be live-streamed on the governor’s social media accounts, including Facebook.
Link: https://www.tvw.org/watch/?clientID=9375922947&eventID=2020041065
