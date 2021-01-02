The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a flood watch as heavy rain is expected to continue through Sunday in Western Washington.
The advisory means there is a possibility of flooding based on current forecasts. It’s in place through late Sunday night.
Along with Lewis and Thurston counties, the flood watch also includes Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.
“Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected across the lowlands, with 4 to 8 inches of rain in the mountains,” according to the National Weather Service. “Snow levels have risen to around 5000 feet today, before lowering again on Sunday.”
The Chehalis and Newaukum rivers are among those considered most likely to have minor flooding, though no major inundation is predicted.
Here’s a current look at predictions on local rivers:
