Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident of Thurston County, according to a Wednesday press release.
Public Health is working to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the confirmed case. These individuals will be given additional guidance.
The investigation is ongoing.
Details that can be provided to the public will be shared as health officials learn more.
“We want people to understand that while the risk to the public is increasing, the most important things we can do is encourage people to wash their hands often and well, stay home if they’re sick, and call ahead to their health care provider if they have symptoms and know have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” said Schelli Slaughter, director of Thurston County Public Health and Social Service.
The patient is a resident of Thurston County in their 50s. No additional details were released.
As of this morning, there were 267 cases in Washington, 190 of which were in King County. There have been 24 deaths, 22 of which were in King County.
According to Public Health officials, people with symptoms such as a fever, cough or trouble breathing should call ahead to their health care provider for guidance. Testing is ramping up statewide, and providers can determine how to prioritize testing. Those at highest risk for severe illness include older adults, pregnant women and people who are immunocompromised or have chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease. To reduce the potential spread of the virus, Public Health is asking people to call ahead to their healthcare providers and not go directly to the emergency room or urgent care. Those with medical emergencies should still call 911.
To learn more about the COVID-19 outbreak, visit the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services coronavirus webpage at https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/coronavirus.aspx
The State Department of Health has set up a hotline for questions and concerns that is staffed seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. That number is 1-800-525-0127.
