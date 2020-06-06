The Centralia School District announced on Friday that despite initial plans to potentially scrap sports at the high school amid a budget crisis, limited varsity sports will instead be offered as coaches have stepped forward to work for free.
“We are grateful to Scott Chamberlain and the CHS athletic staff for their work to develop a solution to this challenge,” said Interim Superintendent Kristy Vetter in a prepared statement. “Their dedication to their programs and students is indicative of the can-do attitude we are seeing throughout our district as we work to overcome some very serious budget issues. We also want to thank our ASB council for their willingness to jump in help.”
The school’s various coaches worked with administrators to develop the plan after Centralia voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed school levy in February. Failure of the levy means the district must proceed with budget planning as though those funds are no longer available, though a second attempt at a levy election is scheduled to be on the ballot Aug. 4. Athletics at the school are almost completely funded by money from the educational programs and operations levy. According to the district, high school and middle school Associated Student Body (ASB) funds provide secondary support for district athletics.
“This secondary funding helps cover the annual costs associated with officiating, individual sport budgets and other overhead costs,” the district wrote in a press release. “The Centralia School District levy currently pays for all costs associated with coaching salaries, transportation and event workers which accounts for approximately 80 percent of the overall Centralia School District athletics budget. In 2019-20, Centralia invested over $700,000 into athletics programs.”
The district says sports will be offered in the 2020-2021 under the following circumstances:
• Centralia High School coaches have committed to volunteering for the 2020-21 athletics seasons.
• The Centralia High School’s ASB student leadership council agreed to incorporate transportation and event worker costs into its budget for the 2020-21 school year as a one-year solution, though ASB does not have annual revenues to support these costs for more than one year.
• Equipment, uniforms and officials will remain in the Centralia High School ASB budget at a reduced amount.
According to the district, if the levy passes in August, there could be additional money to enhance, expand and build upon the athletics program. That could include sub-varsity sports at both the high school and middle school.
In the case that the August levy fails, the reduced program will be offered, though no sports will be offered at the high school or middle school for the 2021-2022 school year.
The district plans to engage with stakeholder groups to develop priorities regarding program funding in the event that the Aug. 4 election renews educational programs and operations levy funding for 2020-21, according to the district.
“Because we don’t yet know the outcome of that election, we have to proceed with our budget planning as if we will not have those funds. If the outcome ends up being positive, we want to be sure that we have a plan in place to immediately bring forth amendments to our budget that allow us to restore as much as possible for the benefit of our students,” said Vetter. “Even if the levy is renewed for next year, we are still facing significant budget challenges due to enrollment projections related to the COVID-19 crisis, and other pressures that will negatively impact revenue for several years.”
The Centralia School District is facing a projected $11.9 million budget deficit caused in large part by the failure of the levy and the COVID-19 crisis.
