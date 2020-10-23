• DUNCAN MUNRO REED, 76, Onalaska died Oct. 10, 2020 at home. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• GUY FRANKLIN LANE, 95, Centralia, died Oct. 15, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• ORVILLE JOHN LINDBERG, 83, Chehalis died Oct. 18, 2020 at home. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• RICHARD JOHN WALKER, 59, Onalaska, died Oct. 5, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• EVELYN MARIE MESNEAK, 71, Chehalis, died Oct. 19, 2020 at home. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• PETER OSWALD RIDESEL, 94, Chehalis, died Oct. 17, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• PENNY J. LANTZ, 55, Centralia, died Saturday, Oct.17, in Centralia. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• WINONA M. MALLONEE, 97, Curtis, died Thursday, Oct. 22, at her home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
