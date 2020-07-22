A Napavine truck driver is facing a negligent driving charge after reportedly falling asleep at the wheel and hitting a guardrail and a power pole on U.S. Highway 12 near Aberdeen Tuesday.
The incident was reported at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday at milepost 2 of eastbound U.S. Highway 12 near Aberdeen, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 1998 Western Star truck driven by Kennith W. Wilson, 31, of Napavine was reportedly heading eastbound on the highway when he fell asleep. The vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and a power pole and came to rest on its side.
Wilson was not injured, but is facing a second-degree negligent driving charge, according to the state patrol.
The crash caused power lines to go down over the road. No other vehicles were involved.
