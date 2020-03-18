A Sunnyside woman made her preliminary appearance and arraignment hearing for her alleged involvement in smuggling marijuana into the Green Hill School, a security facility for juvenile offenders, on Monday.
Jocelyn Vargas, 20, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to deliver marijuana and second-degree introducing contraband. In her arraignment hearing, which took place immediately after her preliminary appearance, Vargas pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office requested bail to be set at $50,000, citing concerns about the potential of witnesses being intimidated and committing an additional offense while on release.
Vargas’ attorney Nicole Dalton said that a $50,000 bail would be steep for her client’s alleged offenses. She also argued that her client had no criminal history to her knowledge and with the coronavirus outbreak, it would be best for her to return home to Sunnyside.
“With this unprecedented health crisis, I think it is appropriate to place her on supervised release,” Dalton said.
Judge James Lawler set bail at $10,000 unsecured, which means Vargas will have to promise to appear to her next court hearing but will be allowed to remain out of custody.
Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer said Vargas is the only person facing charges currently, but an investigation on the case is still ongoing.
According to court documents, two members of the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team learned in March of 2019 that Vargas was paying a Green Hill staff member to smuggle marijuana into the facility for her boyfriend, an inmate at Green Hill School, by his request.
In February, JNET detectives found the Green Hill employee to be in possession of 43 grams of marijuana concealed in latex gloves. The same kind of latex gloves were seized inside Green Hill School which also contained marijuana, according to court documents.
Text messages that were sent from Vargas to the Green Hill employee in February indicated that Vargas was directing the Green Hill employee to deliver marijuana into the facility, according to court documents.
The probable cause report also noted that Vargas and the Green Hill employee did not have any other type of relationship, so there would be no other reason for Vargas to call or text the employee.
On March 13, Vargas came to Green Hill School to visit her boyfriend along with his family, at which point JNET detectives intercepted her.
She then admitted to the detectives that her boyfriend had put her in contact with the Green Hill employee and was directing her.
Vargas’ next hearing is scheduled for April 30.
