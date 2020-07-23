A woman accused of hitting a man with a handgun was arrested at the Scatter Creek rest area off northbound Interstate 5 early Wednesday, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office says.
About 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Thurston County Sheriff's deputies responded to calls reporting a physical fight in the rest area parking lot, Lt. Ray Brady said. Washington State Patrol also responded, he said, and callers referenced a man and woman "beating" another man.
Through interviews with people involved in the incident and witnesses, deputies determined that a man had seen what he described as "a suspicious vehicle" in the lot and started taking photos of it, Brady said. A man and woman then got out of that vehicle and started hitting the man who was taking photos.
It was unclear from reports what might have prompted the man to think the vehicle was suspicious, according to Brady.
The woman said she was going to go back to the vehicle and get a gun, according to Brady, and she did. After getting the handgun, she allegedly hit the man with it several times and threatened to kill him. No shots were fired.
Deputies arrested the woman on suspicion of second-degree felony assault and felony harassment, Brady said, and she was booked into Thurston County jail. The man who had been taking photos was left with scrapes and cuts to his face and head and was evaluated for injuries at the scene but was not transported to the hospital, according to Brady.
The incident was still under investigation Wednesday.
