Conflicting reports from law enforcement, witnesses and alleged participants of an incident at the Hamilton sign rally on June 23 that resulted in a 17-year-old boy being arrested after he allegedly hit a man with an aluminum baseball bat paint a foggy picture of how the events transpired.
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office charged the juvenile suspect with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon on June 24.
Through a public records request, The Chronicle obtained incident reports of the encounter from the Napavine Police Department and the Washington State Patrol, statements from witnesses and alleged participants of the incident, a 48-second video of a portion of the incident, photos of the aftermath of the incident and an analysis of the incident report from the city attorney of Napavine.
Based on Napavine Police Chief Chris Salyers’ incident report, three women and a juvenile male were driving near the 1300 block of Rush Road on June 23 — where supporters of the Hamilton sign were gathered — with one woman hanging “more than half her body” out of a passenger window.
From Salyers’ vantage point, “it was obvious that (the woman) was yelling at the crowd that had gathered alongside the road and they were yelling back. The vehicle was far enough I could not hear exactly what was said.”
Salyers reported he prepared to make a U-turn and stop the vehicle to correct the woman who was hanging out of the window and looked back at the vehicle just in time to see a liquid substance go into the air and a man give chase toward the car on foot.
When Salyers exited his vehicle, a crowd had gathered around the vehicle and the juvenile suspect was arguing with a man that was later accused of throwing a beer can at the car, reportedly striking the woman hanging out the window.
According to Salyers’ report, the juvenile suspect then pushed the man and the man pushed the juvenile suspect back.
The juvenile suspect reportedly went back to the car, grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and struck the man on the left side of his head, according to Salyers’ report.
As other officers arrived on scene the juvenile suspect reportedly said he shouldn’t have hit the man with the bat.
The juvenile suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Shane O’Rourke, whose law firm Buzzard O’Rourke represents Napavine as its city attorney, completed a review of the case on his firm’s behalf and found there was contradicting statements as to who threw the beer can at the vehicle, if a can was thrown at all, who started the alleged fight and that there is arguably probable cause to charge the woman who was hanging out the window with disorderly conduct and some evidence that suggested the man accused of throwing the beer can at the car assaulted her.
Additionally, in O’Rourke’s review, he stated that because the City of Napavine has no jurisdiction over the juvenile suspect because of the nature of his alleged offense, “it would not be proper for me to speak to the propriety of his charges or any defenses, as that is for the Lewis County Prosecutor and the respondent’s attorney to evaluate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.