A Winlock woman on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of animal cruelty charges in Lewis County Superior Court after she allegedly neglected to provide adequate care for her horses, pigs and chickens.
Many of the horses were retired racing horses, according to court documents.
Kelly M. Walker, 37, was charged with two counts of first-degree animal cruelty and 13 counts of second-degree animal cruelty on March 6, but made her preliminary court appearance and arraignment on Wednesday due to delays brought on by court closures in light of COVID-19.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Paul Masiello requested bail be set at $10,000 unsecured in addition to an order that requires Walker to not have contact with any animals.
Walker’s defense attorney, Kelsey Ault, requested that her client be released on her own personal recognizance.
“My client does not have any significant criminal history. She actually just resolved her other matter with me out of Clark County,” Ault said. “She is Northwest resident … She is actually in school right now working on her master’s degree. She is employed by the library locally. I certainly don’t think that she is at any risk of being a flight.”
Judge Andrew Toynbee agreed with Ault and allowed Walker to remain out of custody on a personal recognizance bond, but he did issue an order preventing her from having any animals.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 10 a Lewis County animal control officer responded to the 1200 block of North Military Road in Winlock to contact Walker after a report of possible animal abuse.
When the officer arrived, the gates were closed and she was unable to contact Walker, according to the affidavit.
The officer observed two chestnut-colored horses near the driveway that appeared to be malnourished, according to the affidavit. She reported the horses were thin, with their hip bones protruding, their tail bones raised and lacking fatty flesh. The officer reported the shoulder blade was beginning to be visible.
A third horse was observed by the officer while she photographed the two closest to the driveway, this one lying down and struggling to move.
According to the affidavit, it was then that the officer observed this horse to be lame or injured.
Lameness is an equine term that refers to an abnormality in the horse’s gait, according to the American Association of Equine Practitioners.
The officer, through her experience and what she observed on the roadway, came to the conclusion that the horses did not have enough hay or roughage to meet their dietary demands, according to the affidavit.
In addition, according to the officer, water troughs were on their sides, there was so much trash on the property that Walker had received a notice of violation from code enforcement, horses were co-mingling with solid waste, and pasture grasses were grazed down to near dirt, according to the affidavit.
Based on this information, the officer obtained a search warrant for the property. On Feb. 20, the officer was accompanied by additional law enforcement officials and a veterinarian to serve the warrant. They found 13 horses, two potbellied pigs and three chickens roaming the property.
Walker was not at the property when the warrant was served, according to the affidavit.
One officer observed vegetation that was being consumed by livestock due to the lack of hay or feed available.
In the barn, officers found no hay or feed, no salt or mineral blocks and minimal water available to the horses, according to the affidavit. One officer observed spots around the windows where horses had presumably nibbled at, eating the wood.
The animal control officer documented all the horses on the property, which is when she learned many of the equines were former racing horses.
One of the horses on the property, named “Jake,” was found with oozing sores on his chest and flank, was covered in lice, showed missing hair, had long and chipped hooves and had sores inside his upper lip, according to the affidavit.
The veterinarian present recommended that all the animals be removed from the property, according to the affidavit. Foster agencies were contacted, and all the animals were moved to various foster agencies.
On Feb. 27, while Jake was in foster care at Save and Forgotten Equine (SAFE), he laid down and was too weak to get up. SAFE’s veterinarian ultimately chose to humanely euthanize Jake.
Additionally, “Kyle,” who was under the care of the veterinarian, was unable to stand after he was administered a pain reliever specific for equines. Kyle was humanely euthanized in order to prevent prolonged suffering, according to the affidavit.
Walker’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 9.
