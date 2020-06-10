A Winlock woman facing an assault charge after she allegedly chased another woman with a knife says she did it as an act of self defense.
Kelley L. Gibbs, 31, was charged with second-degree assault and made her preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead requested bail be set at $25,000, citing a likelihood that she would commit another violent crime.
Gibbs’ attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested that bail be set at an amount no greater than $10,000.
“Ms. Gibbs denies any wrongdoing in this matter, she was quite adamant that she acted in self defense,” Tiller said.
Superior Court Judge James Lawler determined that bail would be set at $15,000, saying because a knife was used, a secured bail amount was warranted.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Chehalis Officers arrived to the northbound off ramp of Interstate 5 at exit 79 and contacted the alleged victim and witnesses who stated they were in their vehicle, a BMW, exiting from the freeway and were at a stop when they were rear ended by a green Ford Focus twice.
The occupants of the BMW got out of the vehicle to confront the driver of the Focus, later identified as Gibbs, and a physical altercation between Gibbs and an occupant of the BMW ensued, according to the affidavit.
At one point during the altercation, Gibbs was pushed back into her car where she grabbed a knife, according to the affidavit, and began chasing the alleged victim.
Gibbs denied striking the BMW when police contacted her, according to the affidavit, but agreed that chasing the alleged victim with a knife was “not reasonable to defend herself.”
Gibbs’ arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 11.
