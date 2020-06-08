A Winlock man is suspected of killing a woman in an apparent murder-suicide in Cowlitz County last month after the victim accused him of molesting a child in Lewis County nearly a year before the incident occurred, according to court documents.
On May 15 Kelso police identified two people who died in an alleged murder-suicide at an AM/PM store in Kelso as Scott B. Belenski, 60, and Brittany A. Thuney, 31, according to a Kelso police press release.
According to the release, eye witnesses and corroborating evidence confirmed a male driver, identified as Belenski, drove into the AM/PM parking lot just moments after Thuney arrived.
Belenski allegedly parked his car next to hers, exited the vehicle and fired a pistol several times into Thuney’s vehicle while she was still sitting in the driver’s seat, according to the release.
Thuney was unable to escape and died at the scene of the incident.
Belenski then allegedly drove across the street and shot himself, resulting in his own death, according to the release.
About 10 weeks before the May 15 incident, Belenski had been charged in Lewis County Superior Court with first-degree child molestation.
The charge stemmed from a report filed to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on May 28, 2019 by Thuney alleging that Belenski had molested a child, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When asked the Kelso Police Department if they believed the two instances were connected, Captain Rich Fletcher said, “We do have our suspicions, but we are not releasing a motive.”
“We believe that at least one person may have been involved in the planning of the event, but were not sure of that yet and we’re not eliminating it as a possibility,” Fletcher added.
Fletcher said the investigation will likely be ongoing for an additional two or three weeks while they await for evidence to be received and evaluated.
