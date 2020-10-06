A 79-year-old Winlock man accused of pointing a gun at his adult son then firing a round into the wall behind him over a reported dispute about “helping around the house” argued in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday that he was acting in self defense.
Kenneth P. Fisher was charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence with a deadly weapon on Friday and made his preliminary appearance in court on Monday.
The affidavit of probable cause gives the following account of the alleged assault:
On Oct. 1, Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Dooming Road in Winlock for a reported assault involving a firearm.
When the deputies arrived on the scene, they contacted a woman who stated her husband, Fisher, had started an argument with their son which got out of hand.
The woman told police she first heard yelling in the house and walked into the hallway to see Fisher on top of their son. She added that her husband eventually pointed a handgun at their son at which point she locked herself into a bathroom and called 911.
The alleged victim told police that he was in his room at his parent’s house when his father came in asking a series of questions. He reportedly gave Fisher the middle finger at which point Fisher began to punch his son.
Fisher’s son said he was able to push his father out of his room, but Fisher came back shortly thereafter with a handgun and pointed it at his son.
Fisher then reportedly pointed the gun at a wall and fired a round. Police were able to confirm the gunshot when they observed a bullet hole in the wall.
Fisher told police the dispute began when he confronted his son about helping around the house and didn’t like the way he disrespected him, so he punched him.
While speaking with police, Fisher reportedly acknowledged pointing the gun at his son then firing it into the wall.
Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher requested that Fisher’s bail remain at the $500,000 it was set in his arrest warrant and to issue a domestic violence no contact order protecting the alleged victim.
Fisher’s defense attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested that bail be set at $100,000 unsecured, noting that her client contends he was acting in self defense and a lack of any criminal history.
However, the self defense argument fell on deaf ears for Judge Joely O’Rourke, who noted that according to the allegations in the affidavit of probable cause, Fisher was the one who instigated the dispute.
She concluded that Fisher is an “extreme” threat to community safety and maintained bail at $500,000.
Fisher is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
