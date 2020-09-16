The United Ways of the Pacific Northwest recently launched a recovery and relief fund in response to the wildfire devastating communities in parts of Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
The Pacific Northwest Wildlife Relief and Recovery Fund will be used in partnership with local United Way organizations to help people in impacted communities with food, shelter, child care, health care and other important services.
The fund will also help those families with their long-term recovery needs.
To find out more information or to donate, visit www.uwpnw.org/wildfire.
