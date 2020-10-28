Lewis County proclaimed Wednesday, Oct. 28 First Responders Day, calling first responders “real-life superheroes” and drawing in representatives from fire, law, and medical emergency departments to speak in front of county commissioners.
The proclamation was organized in part by community member George Chandler, who is active in the community and has rallied behind law enforcement and first responders in the past. At a county meeting Monday, Chandler handed out banners and yard signs reading “We Support All First Responders.” The banners have appeared at previous county events as well, including the annual pre-flood preparation meeting held earlier this month.
After the proclamation was read on Monday, Peter McCahill, the county’s medical program director for emergency medical services (EMS), commended the county’s more than 300 EMS providers, many of whom are volunteers.
“Their dedication is something that I find really inspirational. I spend a lot of time sitting in meetings, and I find my meetings at the hospital are often filled with frustration, but my meetings with the medical folks fill me with optimism,” he said.
McCahill also noted the county’s success in training those providers.
“Our training center in Glenoma actually has one of the highest pass rates for EMT classes in the state, which I think is something we should be incredibly proud of,” he said.
Boistfort Battalion Chief Gregg Peterson also spoke at the meeting, discussing the history of Lewis County fire departments, which he said largely formed in the 1950s in response to devastating fires. According to Peterson, back then, fire departments looked vastly different, sticking to fires while other accidents were responded to by ambulances largely operated by funeral homes.
“In the late ‘60s we saw a major shift in the fire services, and I attribute that major shift to people coming back from the military,” he said.
Peterson described fire departments being “pretty much kicked by those people coming back from Vietnam saying ‘you can do a little bit better job than what you’re doing.’”
Along with increased medical response, those individuals also initiated the use of the “Huey” helicopter, Peterson said. He recalled his start as a volunteer firefighter in 1969.
“I remember the days on Highway 18, east of Auburn, which was known as the highest fatality rate of practically any highway in the nation at the time,” he said. “I can remember distinctly the sound of those huey aircraft from miles away, knowing that we had to get these people out of this area and get them to Harborview.”
County Sheriff Robert Snaza was also in attendance, and gave a nod to local “Blue Lives Matter” rallies.
“As you drive by Walmart on a Saturday afternoon you may see supporters out there as well,” he said.
Chandler and his wife, Elaine, normally organize events honoring law enforcement every January, according to Commissioner Edna Fund.
“George and Elaine are active in our community and are just role models for the rest of us,” Fund said.
