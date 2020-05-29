The Washington State Patrol has released the identity of the officer involved in a reported exchange of gunfire on southbound Interstate-5 near milepost 70 in the Napavine area that resulted in a woman being shot near the mouth and was airlifted to Harborview on Tuesday night.
The law enforcement officer involved in the alleged incident is trooper Justin Ausborn, of the WSP’s Chehalis office.
Chief Deputy Jason Dracobly of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, commander of the Region 3 Incident Investigations Team, said on Wednesday that Ausborn was driving southbound on I-5 near milepost 70 on Tuesday when he observed a woman walking along the side of the freeway and pulled over to see if she needed any help.
“As soon as he gets out of the car the pedestrian engages in gunfire,” Dracobly said on Wednesday, based on a preliminary interview with Ausborn.
Ausborn will have an additional interview early next week as Dracobly’s investigation team attempts to learn more about what may have caused the alleged incident.
Dracobly said on Friday he could not provide any further details on the incident, citing an order of operations that requires him to vet information with the prosecutor’s office and to inform the families of the parties involved before he addresses the media.
“That will be coming early next week, but what I’m going to do is not give out any information at this time, only because the way the law is written, I have to vet it through the prosecutor and then tell the family what I am going to tell the media,” Dracobly said.
