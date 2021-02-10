Lewis County Superior Court has issued a $20,000 warrant for the arrest of a Seattle man charged for allegedly damaging a median near mile marker 55 on Interstate 5 while driving under the influence back in April.
On April 7, law enforcement received multiple phone calls reporting an erratic vehicle, that police later learned had been stolen from Oregon earlier that day and was missing its left front tire, driving northbound on I-5 from exit 57.
A Washington state trooper located the suspect, 24-year-old Abraham R. Bokrezion, at a nearby gas station, and Bokrezion allegedly admitted to being involved in a crash and fleeing the scene.
The responding officer noted that Bokrezion had slurred speech and blood-shot, watery eyes, according to Lewis County Superior Court documents, and a blood test later showed .093 mg of methamphetamine and .018 mg of amphetamine in his system.
He was summoned for a preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Feb. 9, but did not appear.