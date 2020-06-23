About 50 volunteers gathered on Davidson Road in Morton on Tuesday — a majority of them local to East Lewis County — to assist in the search for a Morton woman who went missing early Sunday morning.
Kristy Morgan, 36, lived on the same road that the volunteers congregated on and was last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Morgan is described as a white female standing 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office press release. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and carrying a pink purse.
On Monday, Morgan’s shoes, purse and cell phone were found down the road from where she lived, according to Morgan’s niece, Cheyanne Rivera.
Search and Seek Association, a volunteer-based group that offered its services to Morgan’s family, organized the volunteer search party and it was led by the group’s founder Jennifer Hedge.
Hedge said she communicated with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office about any locations in the woods that they did not want the volunteers to go and whether 11 a.m. was a good time to begin the search.
“Law enforcement knows that we are here,” Hedge said. ”They said 11 o’clock would be great ... and any help would be great.”
At around 11 o’clock, Hedge lined the volunteers up to sign liability waivers, organize them into groups of at least four and to keep record of the entire search party should someone get lost in the process.
While Hedge managed the paperwork, three law enforcement officers with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene conducting interviews with various persons who had also volunteered with the search party.
Lewis County Detective Sgt. Kevin Engelbertson said he could not provide any additional details about the investigation.
“I can’t answer a lot of questions just because we are looking at a lot of different angles and every possibility here,” Engelbertson said.
At around noon, Hedge gave instructions to the parties of at least four people. They were given a designated area to begin searching, a how-to from Hedge on the shoulder-to-shoulder searching tactic she wanted employed and what the party should do if they find anything that they think could be evidence.
“We’re going to look, but we are not going to touch,” Hedge instructed to a group of four volunteers.
The first group sent off was directed to an area off of Findley Road, about a half-mile walk east on Main Avenue from where the search party was headquartered. Among the first group was Michelle Fuller, of Randle.
For Fuller, the search for Morgan was very personal. As Fuller walked down Davidson Road with three other women — not too far from where she used to live in Morton — she explained that she and Morgan are close friends.
“Normally she would walk down to the bridge, sit there for a little bit and come back,” Fulled said while fighting tears. “It’s not like her to take off and not call, not check in on her babies.”
Fuller characterized Morgan as a warm-hearted mother who was always willing to lend a helping hand; the kind of person who would have answered the phone whenever you needed her.
“She would have come looking for you,” Fuller said.
