A 26-year-old Tacoma man and a 21-year-old Randle woman were killed in a crash on state Route 7 north of Morton Monday, according to the state patrol.
The Randle woman, later identified as Sienna S. Toutai, was driving north near mile marker 9 just before 8 a.m. when her Suzuki left the road to the right, went into a ditch and then returned to the roadway, crossing into the southbound lane.
The vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a 2011 Nissan Titan that was traveling southbound. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes and ditch. The driver of the Nissan, a 55-year-old Spanaway man, was injured and transported to Arbor Health Morton Hospital.
Both the Randle woman and the Tacoma man, who was a passenger in the Suzuki,
later identified as Chad Albertson, were killed.
The cause of each death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of each death was accidental, according to the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
They were not wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol, which also reported it is not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
The state patrol listed the cause of the crash as “exceeding reasonable safe speed.”
Both vehicles were totaled.