A Vader man accused of assaulting two individuals said he hit a man over the head with a baseball bat because he was upset the man was dating his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents.
Michael C. Thompson, 62, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief on July 31.
According to court documents, on July 27 a Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 900 block of B Street in Vader for a reported assault.
When the deputy arrived he spoke with a man being treated by emergency medical staff who stated he was laying on a blanket with his girlfriend in McMurphy Park when Thompson approached him and struck him in the head with a baseball bat.
According to the woman who was identified as the man’s girlfriend, she woke up and saw the man holding his bleeding head while Thompson stood with a baseball bat in one hand and a machete in the other.
The woman told police that after Thompson hit the man over the head with the bat, he pointed the machete at her and pressed the machete into her thigh, leaving a small cut.
Police subsequently interviewed Thompson who admitted that he was upset the two were dating. Thompson was reportedly in a dating relationship with the woman for a period of ten years, according to court documents.
Thompson also admitted to hitting the man over the head with the baseball bat.
At Thompson’s preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday, Judge James Lawler set bail for Thompson at $100,000 and issued protection orders for both of the alleged victims.
Thompson is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.