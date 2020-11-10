A vacant single-story home went up in flames Monday morning in Centralia, according to Riverside Fire Authority.
The fire occurred at the 1800 block of Padrick Road at about 6 a.m. on Nov. 9. Riverside Fire Authority received multiple reports of the fire from drivers on Interstate 5 as the flames coming through the roof of the house were reportedly visible from the freeway.
The home was vacant at the time of the fire so no one was displaced from their home, nor was anyone hurt, according to the RFA.
As of Tuesday, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
“The building was well involved, with a significant amount of flames through the roof upon arrival of fire units. The building was a total loss,” Captain Casey McCarthy wrote in a report. “The fire was contained to the structure of origin with no extension to the small buildings or vegetation nearby.”
The house, situated on the corner of Padrick Road and Blair Road, is surrounded by thick vegetation.
According to the RFA, no smoke detectors were installed in the house.
