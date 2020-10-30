The Washington State Patrol is seeking a semi truck that reportedly ran over a motorcyclist and fled the scene Friday morning near Maytown.
The crash was first reported at about 10:24 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 95 at Maytown, trooper Ryan Burke told The Chronicle, and involved two semi trucks and a motorcycle.
The motorcycle was entering Interstate 5 going northbound in the area shortly before the incident occurred.
Burke reported that the semi was in the far right lane of the freeway. The motorcycle entered I-5 and lost control, either because of oil on the road or because of dirt on the ramp, he reported.
The rider reportedly struck the right rear area of the semi and was run over by the wheels.
The rider has been identified as a 29-year-old male from Olympia, but his name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Burke reported later Friday that the state patrol determined a second semi hit the motorcyclist after the first, but left the scene. He said that makes it a felony hit and run investigation.
Burke reported the collision brought northbound traffic to a halt Friday morning with some traffic being rerouted via the Maytown Road exit near Millersylvania State Park.
“It looks right now like all lanes are blocked, but some traffic is getting by in the left lane,” Burke said Friday morning.
This incident is still under investigation
