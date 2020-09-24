A semi truck that reportedly jackknifed while driving on Interstate 5 near Maytown in Thurston County caused a seven-vehicle collision that resulted in eight people injured Thursday afternoon.
According to West Thurston Fire Authority Fire Chief Russ Kaleiwahea, the crash happened at approximately 12:36 p.m. on I-5 northbound near Maytown and involved five cars and two semi trucks.
“It appears as though ... a semi jackknifed in the middle of Interstate 5 northbound at milepost 96,” Kaleiwahea said.
Eight people sustained injuries during the crash, two of which were sent to local hospitals for additional treatment, Kaleiwahea said.
As a result of the crash, one woman was trapped inside her vehicle, though fire personnel were able to get her out of the vehicle with no injuries.
According to the Washington State Department of Traffic Southwest’s Twitter Account, there is also a diesel spill on the scene that is being cleaned up.
As of 2:08 p.m. on Thursday, all lanes of traffic were blocked, according to WSDOT.
