A Centralia residence on West Main Street is being chalked up as a “total loss” after it caught fire early Friday morning and the sole occupant at the time was able to escape with no injuries, according to Riverside Fire Authority.
Just prior to 6 a.m., Riverside Fire Authority received multiple reports from people saying a two-story building had caught on fire in the 1000 block of West Main Street, said Fire Chief Mike Kytta.
Fire personnel do not yet know how the fire started, and as of 9 a.m. on Friday, detectives were still on the scene trying to determine the cause.
“Thus far, I really don’t have any preliminary information … as to how the fire started,” Kytta said.
Kytta added that detectives have a good idea of where the fire started within the house, “but were still trying to put all the pieces together as to how.”
When Riverside Fire personnel arrived on the scene, they were able to locate a man who was an occupant of the house and the only person inside of the house at the time of the fire, according to Kytta, but he was able to escape without injuries.
Centralia Police officers were on the scene assisting Riverside, which is routine practice, Kytta noted, but there was no indication that foul play was involved in the fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building of origin within about 30 minutes of responding, said Kytta, and no other buildings were affected from the fire.
To get the fire fully extinguished took about three hours, as Kytta said firefighters were just putting a wrap on the fire at about 9 a.m.
However, the damage to the house has made it inhabitable.
