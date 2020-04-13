Two residents received minor injuries during a house fire early Sunday morning, according to Lewis County Fire District 15 in Winlock.
The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Miller Street in Winlock. Fire crews from Fire Districts 15, 2, 20, and 6 responded, bringing a total of 23 firefighters.
First arriving crews found a garage and vehicles in the driveway on fire.
“Crews initiated an offensive attack, keeping the fire damage limited to the garage and two vehicles in the driveway,” according to a news release.
The fire was brought under control by about 3:30 a.m., according to Fire District 15.
The residence next to the garage suffered some smoke damage and the garage had smoke and fire damage. Two residents were injured and treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.