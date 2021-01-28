State Route 12 Crash

A truck is seen following a collision involving a semi on U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 74 near Ethel on Wednesday.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Two Onalaska teenagers — a 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger — were hospitalized Wednesday after the truck they were traveling in was struck by a a semi-truck while attempting to enter U.S. Highway 12 from a parking lot in Ethel.

The crash occurred after 3 p.m. near mile marker 74, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Onalaska boys, who have not been identified because they are juveniles, were in a 1992 Chevrolet GMT-400 when they attempted to turn left onto U.S. Highway 12 from a parking lot to travel east. Their truck was then struck head on by a westbound 2018 Kenworth driven by a 50-year-old Chehalis woman, who was not injured in the crash,

The 17-year-old driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. His 16-year-old passenger was airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital.

The Washington State Patrol listed the cause of the crash as failure to yield. Drugs or alcohol did not play a factor, according to the state patrol.

