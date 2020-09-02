Two men accused of operating a marijuana growing operation that was busted in March were supposed to appear in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday, but warrants were issued for their arrest after they failed to appear.
Thomas D. Wu, 32, of Chehalis, and Huguang Wu, 51, of Puyallup, were both charged with manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture or deliver and maintaining a building for keeping controlled substances.
Both were sent summonses to appear in Superior Court on Tuesday, but failed to appear and Judge Joely O’Rourke issued $25,000 warrants for their arrest.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 15 the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team was tipped off about a potential marijuana grow op by the Lewis County Transfer Station, which had numerous garbage bags dropped off filled with marijauna clippings.
The vehicle that reportedly was identified, a white Honda, dropping off the bags of marijuana clippings belonged to Huguang Wu, police determined.
Detectives searched County records and found that a Thomas Wu resided at a residence in the 100 block of Curtis Hill Road in Chehalis and when law enforcement drove by the house, they also saw a white Honda.
A little more than two months after they had received the initial tip, Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies and the Washington State Patrol Marijuana Eradication Team served a search warrant on the property and found a “sophisticated marijuana growing operation.”
There were more than 798 marijuana plants seized, along with dried marijuana buds and a pistol found in a bedroom.
