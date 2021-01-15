A Shelton woman and a Louisiana man have both been charged in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly using a fraudulently-obtained credit account to buy tires from a Centralia business and then attempting to resell them online.
The Centralia Police was dispatched Nov. 11 to a report regarding a line of credit at a local Les Schwab that was fraudulently obtained and used several times.
Andrea M. Evans, 33, allegedly opened the credit line online under the name Kelsey Carlson, using a paper copy of Carlson’s driver’s license as identification, in late October.
Evans then allegedly used the credit line to purchase a Mazda for $1,242 and nearly $1,900 in wheels for different vehicles from the Centralia Les Schwab. Police later discovered that Evans was selling the wheels online. She was accompanied once to Les Schwab by a man later identified as Tyler A. Brassauex, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. Brassauex later used the credit line to purchase three wheels for a 2008 Chevy Malibu that police later discovered he was trying to sell on Facebook.
Several payments were made to the account in the weeks that it was open, but all bounced.
Evans and Brassauex were each charged with first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft — all felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.