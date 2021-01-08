A Centralia flatbed truck-driver in his mid-20s was rescued with the help of a Jaws of Life hydraulic extraction device from his crashed vehicle in Winlock Thursday evening.
The truck was hauling steel beams on West Avery Road when it started going into a ditch on one side of the road, according to the driver’s report to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The driver over-corrected and ended up leaving the roadway on the other side of the road, rolling and coming to a rest upright in a ditch between North Military Road and Highway 603.
Lewis County Fire District 5 responded to the incident at 4:10 p.m., along with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was conscious and alert during his rescue, according to Lewis County Fire District 5 Chief Dan Mahoney, and transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
The driver was issued an infraction for driving off of the road, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.