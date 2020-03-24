A Washington State Patrol trooper was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after being struck by a motorist on Interstate 5 near mile marker 79 this afternoon, according to a Tweet from Trooper Will Finn.
All southbound lanes were closed as of about 4 p.m. Traffic is being detoured around the scene of the crash.
The condition of the trooper was not released.
Chief John Batiste is scheduled to give a press briefing at 6 p.m. today on the incident.
This story will be updated.
