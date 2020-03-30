A Toledo man made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday for allegedly hitting a woman, then stealing and damaging her property.
Levi G. Hunt, 35, was charged with second-degree robbery domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief domestic violence.
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office requested bail to be set at $10,000 while Hunt’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested an unsecured bail.
“Mr. Hunt was recently employed at ABHS, he does work full time, he is considered a necessary job by ABHS, that is he works for the care team,” Tiller said. “ … Mr. Hunt would also like the court to know that he is not a flight risk, as I already mentioned, he resides locally. His mom is also nearby and is diagnosed with cancer and he will be by her side here.”
Judge James Lawler agreed with the state and set bail at $10,000 with a domestic violence no-contact order against Hunt.
According to the probable cause report, Hunt and a woman were arguing over messages she had on her phone. Hunt claimed the messages were explicit photos.
The report alleges that on Thursday Hunt took the woman’s phone and punched her in the head. When police contacted the woman, she had an injury on her forehead.
After Hunt had allegedly punched her, the report states he had left their residence in Chehalis to a different house in Toledo with her phone.
The woman said she followed Hunt to the home in Toledo in an attempt to get her phone back where they continued the argument.
At this residence, Hunt punched a wall clock causing it to break, according to the report.
After he exited the residence, Hunt allegedly broke a mirror on the woman’s truck, scratched the car with his keys and punched the truck, creating multiple dents.
When Hunt was contacted by police then subsequently detained, he claimed he had only punched the woman’s truck mirror and also keyed her car, but denied hitting the woman.
According to the report, Hunt would later say he accidentally hit the woman while he was hitting her car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.