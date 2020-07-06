A Toledo driver was injured and is facing a charge of driving under the influence after a single-vehicle rollover crash reported Sunday night on Interstate 5 in Lewis County.
The crash was reported at 11:11 p.m. Sunday at milepost 66 of southbound I-5, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
The driver, Teran W. Gregson, 25, of Toledo, was reportedly driving a 2006 Acura southbound when his vehicle left the road, rolled and came to rest on its top.
Drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved. Gregson was injured and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. He is facing charges of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license, according to the state patrol.
