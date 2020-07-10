The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving jury duty notices.
Members of the sheriff’s office will not call people if they missed jury duty and will never ask them to provide money or gift cards in lieu of going to jail on a warrant, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.
“Please spread the word, especially to your elderly friends and family who are often targeted with this scam,” the post reads.
