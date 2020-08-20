Three suspects were arrested Wednesday evening in Grand Mound where police say they attempted to burglarize a home that was being watched by two house sitters.
A shot was reportedly fired by one of the suspects while inside the house, according to a press release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, but the two house sitters were able to get out of the house and were not injured.
The three suspects, ages 30, 35 and 37, all of which are Thurston County residents, were arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, according to the release.
The press release states at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a reported armed home invasion in the 6300 block of 198th Trail Southwest in Grand Mound.
A neighbor reportedly witnessed two men trying to force their way into the home and contacted police. While officers were en-route, witnesses reported the suspects fled the house and took off south on Old Highway 99. The suspects were stopped a short time later by State Patrol, Centralia Police officers and Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies later learned that two armed men forced their way into the residence while the other suspect was the getaway driver.
“TCSO would like to recognize the exceptional job done by the witnesses in this case,” the press release stated. “We would also like to thank our partners at Chehalis Tribe PD, WSP, Centralia PD, and LCSO for their assistance in this case.”
