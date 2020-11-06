Three additional Centralia residents have been charged for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and beating of a 17-year-old boy at Seminary Hill over a $60 debt in October.
Hunter G. Mallory, 20, and Jazanya E. Ramirez, 19, were summoned to appear in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday and were charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Also facing the same charges in connection to the case is Nicholas English, who is still at large. A $100,000-bail warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Ethan C. Mallory, 20, and Bryan J. Tracy, 20, both of Centralia, have already been charged with the aforementioned offenses and pleaded not guilty at their arraignment hearings on Oct. 22.
Both Ethan Mallory and Tracy are currently scheduled to go to trial in December.
The affidavit of probable cause gives the following account of the kidnapping:
On Oct. 11, Centralia Police officers were advised of a video that depicted the assault of a 17-year-old Centralia boy that they believe occurred the prior day.
The mother of the assault victim told police that her son had come home on Oct. 10 with injuries to his face and his shirt covered in blood.
During the contact with the alleged victim’s mother, police were shown the video of the assault that depicted the boy beaten and bloodied in the back seat of a car with his right eye swollen shut.
Law enforcement learned at that time Ramirez may have been involved in the alleged crimes too.
Police would later contact Ramirez who said — after being convinced by her mother to cooperate with the officers — that Ethan Mallory had instructed her to pick up the boy and take him to Seminary Hill.
The affidavit alleges that Ramirez, Hunter Mallory, English and Tracy devised a plan to get the victim outside by Ramirez contacting him under the guise of buying drugs.
Once Ramirez had gotten him inside her car, Hunter Mallory, English and Tracy surrounded the vehicle and did not let him out.
After hitting the victim multiple times, English allegedly moved him to the back seat where he and Hunter Mallory sat on each side of him while Ramirez drove to Seminary Hill and English continued to hit the victim.
Ramirez told police that once they had arrived at Seminary Hill she walked away and couldn’t see or hear anything.
During the investigation, Ramirez allowed police to search her vehicle where they found multiple blood stains.
Police were also able to contact Hunter Mallory who said Ethan Mallory met the group at Seminary Hill in a separate vehicle, and once there, he got into Ramirez’s vehicle and told the boy this is what he gets while continuously slapping him in the face.
When police asked Hunter Mallory what Ethan Mallory was referring to, he told the officers that sometime in the past, the victim had stolen either $60 in cash or $60 in marijuana.
However, Ethan Mallory told police that he drove the boy home when he arrived after Tracy and English beat the boy over fake drugs and kicked him out of the vehicle.
Tracy was contacted and would not answer questions unless an attorney was present.
At their preliminary appearance on Wednesday, bail was set at $30,000 unsecured for both Hunter Mallory and Ramirez. Ethan Mallory and Tracy are currently being held in custody on $100,000 and $50,000 bails, respectively.
Ethan Mallory’s bail was substantially higher than the rest due to him already being out of custody on another pending second-degree assault charge in a separate case.
Hunter Mallory and Ramirez are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.