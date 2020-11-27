A man accused of stealing $8,000 from a relative is wanted on a $25,000 warrant after failing to show up for his first court hearing in the case Tuesday.
Shane T. Bonagofski, 37, of Centralia, was charged Nov. 2 in Lewis County Superior Court and sent a summons to appear Tuesday for his preliminary hearing in the case.
On Tuesday, Bonagofski didn’t show, and Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee issued a $25,000 arrest warrant, as requested by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office.
According to court documents, in September, Centralia police received a report from a woman saying Bonagofski, a relative of hers, had taken her Home Depot credit card and racked up about $8,000 in charges.
When she learned of the balance, she canceled the card. Bonagofski did not have permission to use the card, she told police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.