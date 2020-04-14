Tenino Police Chief Bob Swain was released from the hospital early this week after undergoing tests following a sudden loss of consciousness on Wednesday, April 8, in which his police vehicle hit a building in Tenino.
Swain was transported to an area hospital after the incident and has since reported that he suffered minor injuries in the crash, but that doctors hadn’t yet discovered what caused him to lose consciousness.
“The doctors are still running tests and I have a whole schedule of appointments over the next few days,” Swain said in a news release. “It’s pretty interesting since most of these appointments involve telemedicine due to the COVID-19 emergency.”
While Swain is recovering, Tenino has hired retired Tumwater Police Chief John Stines as acting Tenino chief.
“Our greatest concern is (the) chief’s health,” said Mayor Wayne Fournier, in a statement. “As far as we’re concerned, his sole job right now is to get well and we intend to keep him on salary until he is.”
