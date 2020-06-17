A Tenino man was reportedly rear-ended by a man driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed, ejecting the motorcyclist off of his bike, early Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash reportedly occurred at 4:44 a.m. on westbound State Route 12 near milepost 21 in Grays Harbor County, according to the WSP report.
The motorcyclist, James L. Mayer, 37, of Elma, was airlifted to Harborview after he was found unconscious at the scene, according to a WSP report. Mayer was wearing a helmet during the crash.
Mayer was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.
The Tenino man was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash, according to the report. His 1996 Toyota Tacoma sustained damage.
