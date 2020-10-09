A local team of scientists is examining the burned area of the Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest this week, checking for immediate dangers and what can be done to address them.
The team, which includes fire professionals, a biologist and an archaeologist, were drawn from a local professional pool due to limitations caused by COVID-19, said team leader J.D. Jones, a fisheries biologist.
Members started their work last week and plan to implement some safety treatments starting next week, Jones said.
The wildfire started Sept. 8. As of Oct. 1 it had burned 24,995 acres. Officials have not updated the acreage or containment level since the first of the month, but the fire is reportedly not growing. It is 40 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire is in Skamania County about 15 miles northwest of Carson and 7 miles southeast of Cougar. At its most intense point, the growing perimeter of the fire prompted evacuation notices for some north Clark County communities. An evacuation notice for Government Mineral Springs stayed in place the longest. Firefighters installed sprinklers around the cabins there as a precaution, but the fire never reached the area.
Gala Miller, U.S. Forest Service public affairs officer, said there were as many as 300 firefighters managing and battling the blaze on Sept. 19. The fire area received more than 2 inches of rain several days later, which significantly reduced its danger and spread. As of about a week ago, there were 16 personnel still working the fire, Miller said.
How much stand-clearing burning versus understory burning the fire caused is being determined, Miller said. Jones’ team and another team will provide more details in the coming months and weeks, she said.
“It has been observed that the fire left a mosaic pattern of burn intensity,” Miller said.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Closures inside the southwest portions of the burn area are in place to ensure public safety. The closure area includes developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas and forest roads and trails.
“Due to ongoing hazards and rehabilitation work this current closure area is likely to stay in place until next spring or longer,” Miller said. Areas on the south and west sides of the burn perimeter, as well Wind River Road/Forest Road 30 have been reopened as the threat from fire spreading has diminished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.