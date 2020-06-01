A Tacoma woman who allegedly fired a gun at a Washington State Patrol trooper last Tuesday on Interstate 5 near milepost 70 in the Napavine area, and was then shot in the jaw by the trooper, has been charged attempted murder, according to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office.
Kelli R. Buggs-Jones, 38, was charged with first-degree attempted murder on Friday.
Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer said Buggs-Jones won’t have her preliminary appearance until she has been released from the hospital and is taken into the custody of the Lewis County Jail, but bail has initially been established at $1 million.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 26, Washington State Patrol trooper Justin Ausborn of the WSP’s Chehalis office, was in a fully marked patrol vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 when he observed a female, later identified as Buggs-Jones, walking along the shoulder of the freeway outside of the guardrail.
The alleged incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on May 26, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.
As Ausborn approached Buggs-Jones from his vehicle, she allegedly began to give the law enforcement officer the middle finger, according to the affidavit.
When Ausborn stopped his vehicle, Buggs-Jones reportedly turned towards the law enforcement officer and began shooting at him with a handgun she had in her possession, according to the affidavit.
The investigation into the incident revealed that Buggs-Jones fired five rounds and Ausborn fired two, according to the affidavit.
A detective who reviewed Ausborn’s in-car video footage indicated that Buggs-Jones initially fired two rounds before stepping onto the road side of the guardrail and began advancing on Ausborn, according to the affidavit.
The detective reportedly observed Buggs-Jones looking for Ausborn before she advanced towards him and fired three additional rounds.
Ausborn took cover behind his parked patrol car and began returning fire, striking the defendant a single time in the face, according to the affidavit. Ausborn was not hit during the exchange of gunfire.
Mason County Chief Deputy Jason Dracobly said last Wednesday that Buggs-Jones had been shot in the mouth area and was getting her jaw wired at Harborview.
This is the second incident of an apparently unprovoked attack against a Washington State Patrol trooper on Interstate 5 in Lewis County this year. In March, Trooper Justin Schaffer, also of the Chehalis office, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while he was laying out spike strips during a high-speed chase.
The driver, William Thompson, 39, of Olympia, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly intentionally striking Schaffer, and with first-degree attempted murder, for allegedly attempting to strike a second trooper.
