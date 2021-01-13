Suspect, Thurston County K9 Shot During Pursuit

From the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office:
“Thurston County Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers were involved in a vehicle pursuit which ended on I-5 south at mile post 88 and resulted in an officer involved shooting. A TCSO K-9 was struck by gunfire and has serious but survivable injuries. The suspect, a 25-year-old man was also struck by gunfire and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. This shooting will be investigated by the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team (CIIT). This team is currently headed by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Additional details will be forthcoming.”
This post will be updated.
