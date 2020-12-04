A man accused of fatally shooting a man in Ryderwood in March 2019 has pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the case, according to a news release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Depuisaye-Greene, 28, pleaded guilty to 16 other charges related to the crime, in addition to the murder charge, on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14, 2020.
A second person arrested in the case, Elizabeth Rogan, is currently scheduled to be sentenced for her role in the case in February.
The two were charged in connection with the March 18 shooting death of Travis Seiber, 47, in Ryderwood.
According to court documents, Rogan was accused of purposefully distracting Seiber in his Ryderwood home on March 18, while Depuisaye-Greene attempted to rob him. Seiber and Depuisaye-Greene ended up in a struggle, during which Depuisaye-Greene allegedly shot Seiber in the face, killing him.
Police believe the gun used in the homicide was stolen during a string of burglaries that were primarily concentrated in Centralia, but also spanned into Chehalis and Thurston County.
The Centralia Police Department reported 21 Centralia businesses were burglarized in a roughly three-week span.
In addition to the murder charge, Depuisaye-Greene faced gun charges, burglary charges, and was accused of attempting to intimidate a witness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.