State Patrol: With Fewer Cars on the Road, Washingtonians seem to Feel the Need for Speed

The Vancouver Police Department posted this photo to its Facebook page this week along with the following message: "Hey everyone we have a quick lesson on the law. Even though the roadways have fewer cars on them these days, posted speed limits still apply! Another reminder, NONE of our traffic officers are staying home, they are patrolling the streets stopping and ticketing traffic violators. This person apparently thought going 107 in a 40 mph zone was fine because "traffic was light". The only fine thing about this was they received a fine for speeding, oh and were arrested for reckless driving."