The Washington State Patrol has arrested a Mill Creek man after an investigation into a threat he allegedly made toward Gov. Jay Inslee and his staff, according to a press release Wednesday.
Shawn C. Rowland was first contacted by troopers at 8 p.m. Tuesday at his home. Earlier in the day, a threatening message was left on the voicemail for the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services by someone using Rowland’s phone, according to the state patrol.
The investigation revealed the same phone had been used in an earlier threat made against the Virginia state Legislature in February.
Rowland was arrested and is being processed through the court system, according to the state patrol.
“These are indeed troubling times for all of us,” WSP Chief John Batiste said in a statement. “And there are certainly points of consideration and debate in this unprecedented pandemic environment. But no one has the right to threaten the life of the governor, or any of the people who work for or with him as they address the myriad of important considerations associated with this unique period in our history.”
Wait a minute. I thought Jay wanted to release prisoners, not put more people behind bars. Which is it Jay? You can't have it both ways, unless you're saying crimes that effect you personally are more important than crimes that effect the average citizen.
