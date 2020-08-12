Stacy Denham will be Centralia’s next police chief, Centralia City Manager Rob Hill announced Tuesday.
Denham has served as interim police chief since the retirement of former Centralia Police Chief Carl Nielsen in June of this year and was acting as deputy chief prior to that.
“I am very honored and appreciative of Rob Hill for having the confidence in me to offer me the position as your next police chief. I’m excited to take on the challenge of being the police chief even though we are in uncertain times and unprecedented times,” Denham said.
Denham attended the council meeting virtually and thanked his wife and son for their support throughout his law enforcement career. He thanked Nielsen for his mentorship and the mayor and council for their support.
“Mr. Denham has handled everything that has come at him expertly and professionally,” said Hill. “As city manager, I am very sensitive to using the city’s resources as efficiently as possible and could see no reason why I would attempt to recruit outside candidates when such a fine officer and administrator has been developed within.”
